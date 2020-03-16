Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 374,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Ares Capital worth $50,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,666,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,727.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 503,327 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after buying an additional 332,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,013,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.37. 9,653,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,902. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

