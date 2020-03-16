Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,239 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Cerner worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,823. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

