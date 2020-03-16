Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,129 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.91% of Seabridge Gold worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,646. The stock has a market cap of $367.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

