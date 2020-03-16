Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.46% of Cimarex Energy worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 4,685,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

