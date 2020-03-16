Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 453,459 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of State Street worth $53,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.