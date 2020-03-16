Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,282 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $58,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EOG Resources by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $31.10. 10,301,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

