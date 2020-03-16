Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 126,757 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 126,757 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.97% of PDC Energy worth $31,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,519. The company has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.