Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 162,435 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,149 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 162,435 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of STMicroelectronics worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 4,659,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,176. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

