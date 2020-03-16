Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,330 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,336,000 after purchasing an additional 177,953 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $16.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,053. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $83.02 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,543 shares of company stock worth $7,628,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

