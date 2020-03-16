Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 364,935 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364,935 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.59% of Teck Resources worth $55,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 129,244 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,901,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

TECK stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

