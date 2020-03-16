Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 39,219 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $65,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

LRCX traded down $48.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.54. 3,094,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,944. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,873,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

