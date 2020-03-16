Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 41,078 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of Bunge worth $35,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. 1,704,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman acquired 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

