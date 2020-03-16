Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 51,996 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 51,996 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Xilinx worth $44,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 994 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.83. 4,756,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reduced their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.