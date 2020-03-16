Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 527,397 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 527,397 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $75,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.71. 83,927,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,863,836. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $59.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Summer Street upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

