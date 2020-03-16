Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 53,527 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,527 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $32,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,351 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $15.10 on Monday, hitting $67.90. 4,183,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

