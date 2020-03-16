Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 77,634 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,634 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.43% of Steel Dynamics worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $3.97 on Monday, reaching $17.88. 3,057,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,271. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

