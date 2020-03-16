Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,460 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $31,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.60. 3,070,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,238. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

