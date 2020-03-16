Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 153,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.37% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,293,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956,758. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

