Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $68,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $18.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,653. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $96.89 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

