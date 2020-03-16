Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors L.P.

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $11.47 on Monday, reaching $96.09. 4,590,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.