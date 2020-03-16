Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealthspire Advisors L.P.

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $78,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,008,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after buying an additional 81,060 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.75. 60,830,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,291,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

