Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,779 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,123,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,295,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.89. 4,527,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

