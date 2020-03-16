Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 436.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.03. 7,180,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

