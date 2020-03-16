Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors L.P.

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $16.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.60. 3,134,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,566. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.94.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.