VectorAI Hits Market Cap of $3,363.52 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded down 51.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, VectorAI has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. One VectorAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $3,363.52 and $2.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.02315895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.03355475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00669517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00658799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00090809 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00026218 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00477220 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VectorAI (CRYPTO:VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.