Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 161.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the quarter. Vericel comprises about 1.4% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Vericel worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

VCEL traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,638. The company has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 2.60. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.