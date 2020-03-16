VeriME Hits 1-Day Volume of $145.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

