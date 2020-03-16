Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Verisign worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 503,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,064,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisign by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

