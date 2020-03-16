Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 219.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Verisign worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,284 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,065,000 after acquiring an additional 113,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $13.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.03. 580,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,910. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

