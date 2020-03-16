Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,894,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,960. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.83 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

