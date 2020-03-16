Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00093446 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Tokenomy, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

