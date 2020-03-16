Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15,096.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.99. 36,968,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,426,816. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

