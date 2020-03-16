Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0785 on Top Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Veros has a total market cap of $95,959.17 and $16,716.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 158.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,651 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

