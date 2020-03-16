Very Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price

News stories about One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. One Group Hospitality earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

