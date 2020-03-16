Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Viad (NYSE:VVI) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.59–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.4 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti cut their target price on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $626.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. Viad has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viad will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

In other news, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.