Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.03 million. Vicor’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vicor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

