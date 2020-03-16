VIDY Trading 40.4% Lower This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.92 or 0.04141537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00067747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00038981 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

