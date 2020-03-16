VirTra Systems (VTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VirTra Systems stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. VirTra Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTSI. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

