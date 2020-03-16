Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,333.88 ($17.55).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY opened at GBX 912 ($12.00) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,288.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,283.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.