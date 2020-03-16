WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $133.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO has a twelve month low of $129.75 and a twelve month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WABCO by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

