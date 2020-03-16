WandX (WAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $100.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. WandX has a total market cap of $41,326.87 and approximately $100.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, WandX has traded down 60.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.24 or 0.04045123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00040377 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WAND is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

