Warburg Research Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €87.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.94 ($103.42).

Shares of SY1 opened at €73.84 ($85.86) on Monday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.24.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

