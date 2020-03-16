Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Waters worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,317,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Waters by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Waters by 87.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Waters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 478,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a one year low of $166.14 and a one year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

