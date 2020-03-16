Waves Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Waves has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and $48.02 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00014640 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Indodax, Coinrail and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00020984 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006125 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,414,794 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Cryptohub, Livecoin, Tidex, OKEx, Kuna, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Huobi, Coinrail, Bittrex, Indodax, Upbit, COSS, YoBit, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, BCEX and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

