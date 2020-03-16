WAX Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $3.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,627,755,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,199,377 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, C2CX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

