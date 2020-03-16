Wealth Alliance Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $34.49. 48,899,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,003,482. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

