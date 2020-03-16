Wealth Alliance Purchases New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 627,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $7.51 on Monday, hitting $95.01. 35,444,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,392,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.