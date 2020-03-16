Wealth Alliance Takes $1.69 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $14.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

