Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,980 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,740,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,843,656. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

