Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,285 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $5.46 on Monday, reaching $47.45. 54,122,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,754,137. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

